LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has reportedly stabbed three staff members.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, three staff members were stabbed with an unknown object by an inmate, according to an official at the correctional facility.

The victims’ injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening, but they were transported to the hospital. The victims are currently in non-critical condition and are stable, the official said.

Neither the staff members’ positions and identities nor the perpetrator’s identity are known at this time.