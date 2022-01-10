Staff shortage prompts closure of Vernon ISD until January 19

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Vernon Independent School District Monday announced the district will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Officials said the district will be closed until Friday, January 14, and with Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 17 and the Wilbarger County Stock Show on Tuesday, January 18 which students are out of school for, regular classes will not potentially resume until Wednesday, January 19.

The decision to close is a result of a shortage in staff due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

A Vernon ISD official said in the Facebook post, “Although we have a large number of COVID cases being reported, the reason for our closure is due to an extreme shortage of staff. We can not monitor students safely and do not have the ability to socially distance.”

Since the district will be closing due to this staff shortage, the UIL and the TEA have said it is Vernon ISD’s decision whether or not to continue participating in extracurricular activities while the school is closed.

Officials said a schedule with all extra curricular activities will be published and distributed as well as posted by coaches as soon as possible.

Practices for extracurricular activities will be strictly voluntary for the remainder of the week.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest schedule updates for Vernon ISD.