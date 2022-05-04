WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tensions remain high within the Wichita Falls Independent School District as leaders work to make up a $9 million deficit.

As reports show, there were 800 less students this last school year and in the upcoming year.

Several concerned teachers spoke during the public comment portion of a school board meeting on Wednesday, May 4. Many of their comments included keeping special education instructors.

In the open session, school board members heard from several teachers and even one Hirschi student who spoke on behalf of Hirschi students who said they are scared and feel left in the dark.

After a closed session, school board members voted on possibly terminating probationary-contracted employees throughout the district.

Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey said there were also concerns that the International Baccalaureate program could possibly be cut – she said that program is staying.

“We also were able to issue contracts to staff,” Dipprey said. “We did have some staff members who have been notified that their contract will not be renewed, but with the exception of those few, everyone who would potentially receive a contract will do so this week.”

Another item discussed was the possibility of renewal of contracts for staff who have one-year contracts.

A special session was set for Tuesday, May 10, and we will continue to follow this and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.