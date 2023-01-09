WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls on Monday, January 9, 2023, announced Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions are now in effect in the city.

According to Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, the combined lake levels of Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead have fallen below 65%, which puts restrictions in place for the city.

Watering hours are now restricted to the following:

Even-numbered addresses can only water on Monday and Thursday

Odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesday and Wednesday

Allowed hours on the designated day are from Midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to Midnight

Hand-held hose, soaker, and dripper irrigation are exempt from the above restrictions.

If a home is served by a water well, it is required by law to be registered with the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Office. An online form is available at wichitfallstx.gov or you can call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7477.

A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website.

Water customers can also register a free account on the City’s MyH2o and track residential or commercial water usage.

More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.