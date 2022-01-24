Standoff suspect’s attorney files for reduction of $7 million in bonds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fort Worth attorney for a man facing 14 counts of attempted capital murder of law officers and first responders has filed a motion for reduction of his $7 million-plus in bonds.

A hearing on the motion is set for Tuesday morning in 78th District Court.

Anthony Kienlen Wichita County booking photo

Anthony Kienlen, 35, is being held on half-million dollar bonds on each of those counts plus $35,000 bonds for two other charges, deadly conduct, and criminal mischief.

The charges are related to a standoff involving dozens of officers on Turkey Ranch Road in October.

Kienlen was indicted on the counts about two weeks ago. The charge of deadly conduct alleges one of the multiple bullets Kienlen fired in the standoff with officers was found lodged in the wall of an 8-year-old child’s bedroom in a nearby home.

The criminal mischief indictment involves shots fired at a Texas Parks and Wildlife drone. Authorities said the $21,000 drone was destroyed.

Deputies and other law enforcement responded to Kienlen’s home on Turkey Ranch Road on October 13, to a call about someone who had cut his arm and was attempting suicide.

Authorities said Kienlen had a sniper rifle and an AK-47 and had said he would shoot officers and was willing to be killed.

Two children in the home were allowed to leave, and shortly after that Kienlen surrendered after talking with negotiators.

Kienlen’s attorney, Brian Salvant of Fort Worth, said his client is unable to post bail of the current amount, and ask it be reduced to no greater than $50,000, or alternatively release him on a personal bond.