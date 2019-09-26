UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in Wichita Falls

UPDATE: Sept. 26, 11:20 a.m.

A Wichita Falls man is in jail this afternoon after police say he fired a gun at someone trying to enter a local apartment. 23-year old Drew Wesley is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex in 900 block of Denver street just after 6 a.m. for a shots-fired call.

When they arrived, they spoke with the victim who said they were trying to get inside an apartment but that the door was locked.

After banging on the door for someone to come let them in, police say Wesley came outside a different apartment with a gun and said “stop banging on the (expletive) door”.

At that time, the victim said “if you have a gun on somebody you better use it.”

That’s when police say Wesley fired two shots.

Shortly after, officers say that Wesley barricaded himself inside his apartment.

He eventually came out without incident just before 9 a.m.

Police say they have dealt with Wesley in the past.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers were called on the scene after a suspect apparently had a pistol held up in a nearby apartment complex on 10th and Denver.

