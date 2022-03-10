WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pretty soon the residents of Iowa Park will have a more convenient location to pick up their morning latte or afternoon pick me up cold brew from.

Construction has already begun and a new Starbucks location will be setting up shop in Iowa Park between the McDonald’s and Taco Bell off the 287 Access Road near Lake Gordon.

Code Enforcement and Building Inspector Greg Polly says construction is expected to take about 90 days, which means that it’s very possible residents will be enjoying their Frappuccino’s and lattes possibly by mid- summer.

