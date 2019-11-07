Starbucks provides a special treat this holiday season

1  of  3
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starbucks is giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage at the corporate Starbucks location in Wichita Falls, located on 2908 Kemp Blvd.

We were informed from employees that the other Starbucks locations would not be offering the reusable red cups.

We spoke to the Starbucks inside of Target, they confirmed they do have the reusable red cups at their location. As of 10:55 a.m., the Starbucks inside of Target has 20 cups left.

On November 7, you can receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup by purchasing a grande or venti holiday beverage.

We spoke to employees at Starbucks on Kemp and Kell, and they have confirmed that they still have the red cups, but only enough for the next couple of hours.

Customers who bring back their 2019 reusable red cup after 2 p.m. Nov. 7 through Jan. 6 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

The standard discount for a reusable cup is 10 cents off, the red cup offers you 50 cents off instead.

You can redeem that extra discount using your red cup until the end of the holiday season, which runs from Nov. 7 to Jan. 6.

