“Start taking aim”: New audio from Wichita Co. scanner, interview with sheriff provides insight into standoff

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County man is behind bars and charged with several counts of attempted capital murder following a two-hour standoff with law enforcement off Turkey Ranch Road Wednesday afternoon, October 13.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said this situation could have ended much much worse, but he’s glad that it could be resolved peacefully.

Recorded audio from the Wichita County dispatch scanner managed to catch responders’ communication with each other: “All the cars guys; he’s like clear side of everybody. Get down.”

It all started around 1:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch near the Wichita-Archer County line.

Early reports were that an armed man, possibly wearing a bullet proof vest, was suicidal, saying he would not harm his wife and kids, too, but he would shoot any officer who came to his residence and that he was willing to commit suicide by cop.

“AMR’s out squad. Start taking aim,” a responder said over the scanner.

“He’s not happy with law enforcement. He’s not happy in the house right now,” Duke said. “He’s not happy with a lot of things. So I’m not sure [what his motive might be].”

Duke said the man had a sniper rifle and an AK-47. He was shooting in the direction of law enforcement and even shooting at a Sheriff’s Office drone.

“He’s got two rifles. Look, he’s coming back towards the garage. He’s shooting, shooting the drone looks like,” could be heard from the scanner.

Six or seven law enforcement units have bullet holes in them.

After more than an hour, the man allowed his two sons to leave the residence, and then he surrendered to authorities at around 3:20 p.m.

Duke said the man, in his mid-thirties, spent 4 years in the army, including a tour in Afghanistan and has some PTSD issues.

“From what I understand from talking with the wife, as well as the deputies that interviewed her, PTSD wasn’t a part of this,” Duke said. “Think there’s more of an issue going on in the house than there was PTSD.”

Duke said he is glad the situation did not lead to any injuries or fatalities.

“In law enforcement, we don’t want to go to a place and just kill anybody,” Duke said. “However, our deputies were advised at any point that he had a weapon in his hand and had a clear shot with their rifles, to take him out. Fortunate, that didn’t happen, so I’m really glad about that.”

A standoff that brought more than 25 Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies and several different law enforcement agencies ended with the suspect in custody, two gun safes filled with weapons and ammo seized, no injuries and two little boys and a woman safe and sound.

The man was taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries to his wrist that Duke said were there before authorities arrived on scene.

The man most likely will be tried on attempted capital murder charges, along with several other charges.

Sheriff David Duke also asked for anyone who lives in the area to report any damage they suspect might be bullet holes found facing the residence where the standoff took place.