State authorizes next phase of COVID vaccinations but supplies limited

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — After Texas Health officials announced people in the second phase of priority can now get COVID-19 vaccinations, including people 65 and over, providers and pharmacies are reporting more calls requesting them.

Health officials are re-emphasizing that while people who qualify for both phase 1A and 1B are now eligible to get vaccinated, those who serve the community remain the top priority.

Lou Kreidler with the local public health district said they are getting more calls from the public about getting vaccines, but they received a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine therefore they are still limiting them to health care workers and first responders.

“Certainly tier 1B is an important priority and we need to get them vaccinated as well and as soon as we get more vaccines in we’ll begin vaccinating that priority group as well,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler said some places could be vaccinating people in the phase 1B priority group however it’s while supplies last so you can contact a pharmacy on the list provided by the Department of State Health Services or your primary care provider to see if they have enough.

Kreidler said the health district has not yet started a waiting list for people in this priority group simply because she does not know when they will receive more vaccines.

However, the Electra Hospital District has started a waiting list, see statement below: