To help others during the pandemic, State Farm agents joined together to contribute $500 a piece to the Meals on Wheels program with a total contribution of $3,500.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To help others during the pandemic, State Farm agents joined together to contribute $500 a piece to the Meals on Wheels program with a total contribution of $3,500.

Left to right: Darrel Walker, Mike Morris, THE Kitchen’s CEO Jackie Hamm, Morris Stone, and Tim Short.