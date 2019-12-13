State hospital inmate shouts ‘US Navy stop filming me’ in court after judge orders transfer to Vernon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate who was shot after escaping custody at the state hospital in Wichita Falls has an outburst in court before the judge orders him taken to the state hospital in Vernon.

Cody Workman was in 78th District Court for a habeas corpus hearing on his charge of aggravated assault of an officer.

After a short delay waiting for his attorney to show up, judge Meredith Kennedy ordered Workman to attend the education program at North Texas state hospital in Vernon for 120 days and then be returned to Wichita County to await his next hearing.

Workman was at the state hospital in Wichita Falls in August 2017 on a court order from Young County when authorities say he escaped.

A Wichita Falls officer spotted him later in a field off Rathgeber Road.

When the officer got out of his SUV, he said Workman got behind the wheel, ran into the officer and ran over his foot and drove off through brush before coming out on Highway 79.

During the pursuit, Workman was shot and wounded by the officer.

During Friday’s hearing, Workman shouted: “United States Navy—stop filming me!”

In 2018, Workman filed a handwritten motion alleging medical staff in the Wichita County jail was injecting inmates with poison and punishing those choosing to not have injections.