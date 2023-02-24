WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect accused of beating and kicking another client to death at the North Texas State Hospital in December has been indicted for murder by a grand jury.

23-year-old Johnny Rivera is charged with assaulting 57-year-old Maricio Garcia on November 20 last year.

Garcia died from his injuries November 30, and Rivera was arrested December 2 when police received results of the autopsy showing Garcia died from blunt force trauma. The indictment alleges Rivera kicked Garcia in the head and or stomped or punched him in the head, causing his death.

Rivera is jailed on $1,000,000 bond. The case was filed as Wichita Falls’ 16th and last homicide of 2022.