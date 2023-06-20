WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Future Farmers of America held an event for their LEAD Experience program on Tuesday, June 20.

Tuesday morning, teachers and public officials, such as State Representatives James Frank and David Spiller, Mayor Stephen Santellana and Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, met at Casa Manaña as a part of Texas’ FFA’s Lead Program.

The FFA LEAD Experience program connects teachers to sponsors, key Texas decision and policy makers, as well as other stakeholders.

The program is meant to empower teachers with practical and applicable knowledge that they can share with their students.

With the backing of FFA, the program looks to use agriculture as a means of sharing knowledge.

“I think if you think you want to learn about agriculture, you learn about life, you learn about leadership, you learn about what God has created,” Jackie Hoegger of Hoegger Communications said. “You learn about family. You learn how to work hard, and you work. Learn how to work as a team.”

If you’re a teacher who is interested in joining the program, you can learn more here.