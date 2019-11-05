State of Industry Luncheon series provides latest trends and initiatives within focus industry

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host State of Agriculture and Tourism on November 14 at the Apache Casino Hotel.

The State of Agriculture & Tourism will be the eleventh of the monthly luncheon series developed by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to highlight various area of industries and their current status in the community.

Our guest speakers will be Todd Stallbaumer Consumer and Trade Marketing Director for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department And Micaela Danker, Agritourism Coordinator for the Department of Agriculture.

The focus of the discussion will highlight the economic impact and importance of tourism in Comanche County.

  • WHEN: Thursday, November 14, 2019; 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • COST: $20 for Chamber members, $25 non-Chamber members
  • WHERE: Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton

Click here for more information.

