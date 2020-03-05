State of Texas confirms first coronavirus case

HOUSTON (KPRC) — Texas has confirmed the “first presumptive positive case of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services department.

The patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad and fell ill after returning to Texas, health officials said in a press conference Wednesday.

The patient is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The man is the first person in Texas to test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, outside of the cruise ship passengers being housed in San Antonio.

Officials with the Houston Health Department conducted the man’s tests, which came back positive.

The case is being called a “presumptive positive” while the samples are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab in Atlanta for confirmation.

“We believe that the result is, in fact, an actual positive,” said Dr. David Persse of the City of Houston Public Health Authority. “It will undergo a confirmation process at the CDC. But at this point, we have no reason to believe that it is anything other than accurate.”

