AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including child abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the first week of testimony’s conclusion on Friday, January 12, experts continued to testify on Tuesday, January 16, in the trial of a Burkburnett man accused of the horrific abuse of three young sisters.

Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, stands accused of 16 felony offenses, including six counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, five counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence by impeding breath and continuous violence against the family.

Daniel Ortiz in 78th District Court, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The trial of Ortiz began on Monday, January 8, 2024, after a jury of seven women and five men was seated. Testimony got underway on Tuesday, January 9, with several law enforcement officials testifying and the three alleged child victims taking the stand on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11, with experts taking the stand on Friday, January 12.

If convicted of any of the six first-degree felony charges against him by the jury, Ortiz faces up to life in prison. He has elected to have the jury set his punishment if convicted of the crimes of which he’s accused.

The prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, continued calling expert witnesses on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in 78th District Court with Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

Oklahoma child psychologists confirms PTSD diagnosis

The state called Dr. Sherry Borden, a licensed professional counselor with Red Rock Behavior Health Services in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to the stand. Dr. Borden testified she began counseling one of the twin sisters in this case after they moved from Burkburnett in 2022.

Dr. Borden testified that she conducted intake procedures for the two older sisters, who are identical twins, and then conducted therapy sessions with one of the two twins after diagnosing both with post-traumatic stress disorder, echoing a diagnosis made by another psychologist in Wichita Falls.

Dr. Borden testified that she conducted the Children & Adolescent Trauma Screen to come up with her diagnosis. She described the questions on the CATS and described how different children can be affected differently by traumatic experiences, even if the trauma is the same for both children.

Dr. Borden testified that an alleged victim who had already undergone treatment for PTSD is likely to score lower on a CATS exam because the CATS exam takes into account experiences that have taken place within the last two weeks that are linked to a traumatic episode.

Dr. Borden then testified regarding the triggers she discovered with the alleged victim she was counseling, that saying Daniel’s name, the smell of his cologne, and the presence of duct tape all served as triggers for a response associated with PTSD.

Dr. Borden testified, after discussing some specifics about the child’s counseling appointments, that patients are never cured of PTSD. She said that during times of both good and bad stress, emotions are heightened, and those suffering from PTSD are more prone to experiencing triggering events.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Gant Grimes questioned Dr. Borden on the process by which a child patient may be prescribed medications to help treat some of the symptoms of PTSD. Dr. Borden testified there’s no single medication to treat PTSD.

Dr. Borden testified that the CATS exam is used to assess how an alleged victim is feeling and dealing with symptoms of PTSD at the time the test is administered and not directly after the traumatic experience.

Dr. Borden later testified during further cross-examination that she does not recall a distinction between acute PTSD and chronic PTSD, as earlier testimony seemed to suggest, “because PTSD is PTSD”, Dr. Borden said.

DNA experts link possible blood on chair to twins

Following the cross-examination of Dr. Borden, the state then called its next witness, Allison Zohn, who works as a forensic scientist at the Texas Department of Public Safety office located in Waco, Texas.

Zohn testified that she has worked with the Waco office for three-and-a-half years. She testified that her work for DPS involves screening evidence for anything that may contain samples of DNA. She testified that she looks for sweat, blood and other bodily fluids to conduct presumptive testing for possible DNA evidence.

Zohn then testified that she found two areas containing suspected blood on a chair that was allegedly used by Ortiz to bind the children with duct tape and leave them in the garage. She testified that these areas were swabbed and sent to the DPS lab in Garland for DNA analysis.

The state then called Erica Reynaga, a DNA expert with the DPS lab in Garland, to testify. Reynaga testified that all individuals have specific DNA that is unique to each person, except for in the case of identical twins, who share DNA.

The two older sisters in this case who are alleged victims of Ortiz are identical twins.

Reynaga testified that Zohn did the presumptive testing for DNA evidence on the two areas found on the chair from the house Ortiz and the alleged victims lived and that she did the follow-up testing. She testified that she analyzed two swabs that contained samples from the chair that were presumed to be positive for the presence of blood.

Reynaga testified that in the first swab she tested, she compared it to a DNA swab taken of all three sisters. She testified that the swab contained a sample with two distinct sets of DNA and that one of the two DNA sets came from one or both of the twin sisters who are alleged victims in this case.

Reynaga then testified that in the second swab she tested, she was able to find one distinct set of DNA and that it contained DNA from one or both of the identical twin sisters. She later testified that she was able to rule out the youngest sister as a possible contributor to the DNA sample.

Reynaga confirmed that this means one or both of the twin sisters’ DNA was found on the chair, suggesting they had at least been in the chair at some point. She testified that receiving a cut and bleeding on the chair would be consistent with the DNA evidence that was presented to her.

During cross-examination, Grimes questioned Reynaga about whether they were able to confirm that the sample that was presumed to be blood was indeed blood. Reynaga testified that she did not confirm the presence of blood, just the presence of the DNA of one or both of the twin sisters.

Reynaga also testified during cross-examination that the DNA from the two sisters was taken from a chair that was in the house they lived in, that she cannot be sure when the DNA sample was deposited on the chair, how old the DNA sample is or how big the DNA sample was.

Patsy’s House director serves as state’s final witness

The next witness called to the stand by Gillespie was Denise Roberts, the director at Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center in Wichita Falls, who has served as a forensic interviewer at the local nonprofit for 14 years.

Roberts would prove to be the final witness called to testify in the case for the prosecution.

Roberts testified that she was called to conduct a forensic interview in June 2021 regarding the allegations made by the three alleged victims of Ortiz. She testified that she conducted interviews on one of the two twin sisters as well as the younger sister in this case. She testified that she did not interview the other twin sister.

Roberts testified that she has conducted over 2,500 forensic interviews for Patsy’s House during her tenure with the organization and that she followed a semi-structured narrative process of questioning in which she asked non-leading questions to the children.

“My job is fact-finding and detail gathering,” Roberts testified. “I want to hear from a child in their words what, if anything, happened.”

Roberts testified that during her forensic interview of the youngest alleged victim, the child pointed out several areas of bruising on her body. She testified that the child told her most of the bruising came from a belt, but that some was from tape.

Roberts testified that the child said her dad had hit her with a belt on multiple occasions. She testified that she asked for clarification, since the child had mentioned her biological dad, but was referring to another individual as dad. She testified the child clarified that she was referring to Daniel Ortiz, or, in her words, “the dad that mommy moved in.”

Roberts testified that the younger alleged victim spoke with her about having her wrists, ankles, and eyes duct taped by Ortiz and that it would feel good when the tape would come off, but she was often left with bruises from the tape.

Roberts then testified that the youngest of the alleged victims made an outcry during the forensic interview that Ortiz would “punch” her in the face. Gillespie asked Roberts if sometimes children have a limited vocabulary and would possibly not have a nuanced word for “hit” or “slapped”, and Roberts agreed that this could be the case.

Roberts then testified about an outcry made by the youngest alleged victim in which one of her older twin sisters was dunked underwater “until her nose bled”.

Roberts also testified that she conducted a forensic interview with one of the two older alleged victims, one of the identical twin sisters who are older than the other alleged victim. She testified this alleged victim also identified “dad” as Ortiz.

Roberts testified that the older alleged victim she interviewed said that Ortiz threatened the girls, saying that “he would drown us until we die.” She testified that the alleged victim said the girls didn’t tell the mother about what was going on because they didn’t know what to say.

After cross-examination by the defense, Gillespie, on behalf of the state, rested the case for the prosecution.

The defense will bring its case on Wednesday

With the prosecution resting its case, all eyes now turn to the defense, led by defense attorney Marty Cannedy and assisted by Grimes. They will call the first witness on behalf of Ortiz on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. in 78th District Court.

The defense is expected to conclude its case after calling just a few witnesses, and the defense may rest its case before the lunch break on Wednesday, January 17.

After the charge conference with counsel for the state and the defense, the jury will be given its charge by Judge Kennedy. Then, both sides will have the chance to present closing arguments to the jury before the case is handed over to them for deliberation.

Ortiz has elected to have the jury set his punishment if convicted. Following the presentation of the verdict, Judge Kennedy will then set a time at which sentencing will begin. During sentencing, both sides will be allowed to call witnesses to testify regarding the punishment Ortiz should receive.

If convicted, Ortiz faces up to life in prison.