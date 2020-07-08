Breaking News
Bowie ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Pat Fallon to make bid for Congress

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 30th District State Senator Pat Fallon appears to be considering a second bid for a national seat.   

The Federal Election Commission lists him and six other Republicans as filing campaign committees for the 4th Congressional District Seat that became vacant when Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Fallon’s state senate district lies within the 4th Congressional District which sprawls across north and northeast Texas north of the Metroplex and takes in Collin and Denton counties.

   Fallon also considered  challenging incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the March Primary but  later said he would not make that difficult race, and instead remain in the Texas Senate.

Republican precinct conventions will select the nominee to place on the November ballot on Aug. 8.  

 We have reached out to Fallon’s office for a comment and are waiting a response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News