State-Senator Pat Fallon endorses Casey Polhemus for District Attorney

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — State-Senator Pat Fallon endorsed Casey Polhemus for re-election as 97th District Attorney, which covers Clay, Archer, and Montague Counties.

“I’m happy to endorse Casey Polhemus in her re-election campaign for District Attorney. Casey has not only proven herself as an advocate for victims, she has proven her effectiveness as a successful prosecutor,” Senator Fallon said in a statement released by his office. “With her experience in private practice, as an Assistant District Attorney, and then District Attorney for Montague, Clay, and Archer counties, Casey has worked relentlessly to protect the citizens of these great counties. I stand with Casey Polhemus to continue serving as our District Attorney, and hope you will too.”

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said she was thrilled to have Senator Fallon’s support.

“Senator Fallon is a fighter for conservative values and I respect him so much,” Polhemus said. “We share the same fighting spirit—Pat in the Texas Senate and me in the courtroom—and I am so humbled and honored to have his support.”

Polhemus also noted Senator Fallon’s support for law enforcement.

“Pat is a great friend to law enforcement, and that means so much to me as the District Attorney,” Polhemus said.

Polhemus pointed to Fallon’s leadership in securing the passage of Lauren’s Law in 2019, in honor of Lauren Landavazo.

“Senator Fallon is a champion for victims and their families, and led the fight to ensure that no child murderer ever gets a parole hearing,” Polhemus said. “That is such a tremendous tool for prosecutors, and will enable us to lock up child murderers for life.”