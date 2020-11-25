State troopers increasing patrol for Thanksgiving weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is going to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend.

From November 25 to 29, state troopers will be increasing their patrols. Some of the violations they will be looking for are speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and DWIs. The increased patrol is part of the Operation Crash and Awareness Reduction Effort initiative to keep drivers safe during their travels.

“Take all the extra precautions that you usually would,” Texas DPS public information officer Sgt. Dan Buesing said. “When you’re in your vehicle traveling to go see family, be sure and buckle everybody up, watch your speed limit and definitely don’t drink and drive.”

In 2019, almost 60,000 warnings and citations were issued during this weekend. Buesing also urges drivers to move over or slow down for emergency response vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights.