WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A statement given to police by a man accused of killing a Stripes clerk in 2022 will be allowed in his trial for capital murder.

Tajmon Robinson was in court Friday for a hearing on his charge of killing Floyd Kirt during a robbery of the Stripes store at Taft and Southwest Parkway on February 12, 2022.

Robinson’s attorney filed a motion in July to suppress a statement he gave to police on February 17, 2022, after his arrest. The motion argued Robinson’s rights under the 14th Amendment due process clause were violated. It stated that Robinson has a history of mental issues, and those, along with the tactics used by police, resulted in a coercive environment, and the statement was not voluntary.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight ruled that the motion should be denied after reviewing the evidence and arguments.

After Robinson’s arrest on Garfield by WFPD SWAT and Gang Task Force officers, police said Robinson voluntarily stated that he went to the store to rob it to get money to leave town. Police said all he took were lottery tickets.

District Attorney John Gillespie filed notice in June that he would not seek the death penalty for Robinson if found guilty.