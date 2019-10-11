Statement for Lawton community in light of recent events

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In light of recent events, Mayor Booker, City Manager Cleghorn, and Police Chief Smith have issued a statement for the Lawton community.

“As first responders, city leaders and longtime Lawtonians, our hearts go out to those affected by the recent string of violent events that have occurred in our community.

Although they are isolated, non-related incidents, they have caused devastation. They have rightfully raised concerns amongst our community members.

We are listening and we share your concerns. While there are no simple solutions or easy steps to be taken in working to address many of the underlying issues that potentially lead to these situations, the City of Lawton and Lawton Police Department are fully committed to working alongside citizens to maintain open lines of communications, advocate for outreach and mental health resources, encourage community involvement, and further crime prevention programs.

We are a community of close family and friends here in Lawton Fort Sill. If you see something, please say something.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we can effect positive change. Together, we will heal. Thank you and God Bless.”