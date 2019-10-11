Statement for Lawton community in light of recent events

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In light of recent events, Mayor Booker, City Manager Cleghorn, and Police Chief Smith have issued a statement for the Lawton community.

“As first responders, city leaders and longtime Lawtonians, our hearts go out to those affected by the recent string of violent events that have occurred in our community.

Although they are isolated, non-related incidents, they have caused devastation. They have rightfully raised concerns amongst our community members.

We are listening and we share your concerns. While there are no simple solutions or easy steps to be taken in working to address many of the underlying issues that potentially lead to these situations, the City of Lawton and Lawton Police Department are fully committed to working alongside citizens to maintain open lines of communications, advocate for outreach and mental health resources, encourage community involvement, and further crime prevention programs.

We are a community of close family and friends here in Lawton Fort Sill. If you see something, please say something.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we can effect positive change. Together, we will heal. Thank you and God Bless.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"

Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death"

What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?"

US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

Thumbnail for the video titled "US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run"

SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training"

Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News