WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Art Sparks Texas is partnering with the Wichita Falls Museum of Art to welcome the 13th Annual Distinguished Veterans Arts Exhibition.

The exhibit provides work from 19 different artists from all over the state. It also gives the public an opportunity to see the world through the eyes of a veteran by displaying things they may have seen, heard, and or experienced during their time in service through their artwork.

April Sullivan says the exhibit stops all over Texas and this is the first time they’ve brought the exhibit here.

“Sheppard Air Force Base is here so we know there is a veteran population and we had not worked in this area before so we thought this would be a good partnership, and they were open to it and happy to have us. We’re getting to meet new artists that we’ve never met before,” Sullivan said.

The exhibit runs until December 14.

Click here to learn more about Art Spark Texas.