Stay spooky during Halloween with these safety tips from WFPD and local officials

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Children all across Texoma are just days away from putting on their costumes and going door to door to trick or treat.

But before you send them out the door this Halloween, some around town want to share some tips you can follow to keep your little superheroes and princesses safe.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Charlie Eipper says with Halloween weekend just days away, he knows everyone is anxious to celebrate.

“If it’s anything like everything else that we’re doing it’s going to be crowded because everyone’s going to want to get out. They’ve been tired of this pandemic and everyone’s just worn out of just staying in the house so I think it’s going to be crowded out there,” Eipper said.

That’s why he says drivers need to go the extra mile to keep everyone safe.

“When you’re just going through busy areas try to avoid them. If you can go around or just stay off the road completely and just slow down watch for kids, make sure you’re stopping, double-checking because kids aren’t going to be looking,” Eipper said.

And those out trick or treating should stay cautious, too.

“If you can get costumes that are light in color or bright in color that’s even better but a lot of them are dark. They’re dark because it’s Halloween, but if you’ve got kids make sure you’re walking with them, keep them in groups, have an adult walking with them,” Eipper said.

Candy is a Halloween must but Orthodontist Shawna Heetland says it’s also important to think about protecting your teeth.

“You want to be aware that some candy can be a little bit more harsh to the teeth and things like the taffy, the really hard sticky taffy can get stuck between the grooves of the teeth,” Heitland said.

Heetland says if you do end up eating too much candy, brushing well can help.

“After you enjoy your festivities and candy make sure you do an extra good job brushing and flossing before you go to bed. You want to get all that candy out and flossing gets the spots between the teeth,” Heetland said.

She also says everyone should keep these things in mind when choosing what candy to buy for those trick or treaters.

“For the orthodontic patients the ones with the braces on there going to want to avoid the bracket breakers anything hard crunchy or sticky so they are going to have to be a little more creative,” Heetland said.

Wishing Texoma a happy and safe Halloween!