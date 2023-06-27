WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Off-road vehicles will soon be found on residential roads a lot more, now that a golf cart ordinance has passed in Wichita Falls.

Not only that, but ATVs are all the rage in the summer months. So, how do you prevent tragedy on vehicles like these?

No matter their capability, off-road vehicles – like ATVs and UTVs – are a lot of fun. But they’re also driving up injuries, especially this time of year.

“ATVs account for more than 100,000 injuries seen in the ER and more than 500,000 mortalities annually throughout the nation, with Texas seeing its fair share of that relative to other states,” United Regional Trauma Medical Director Alan Coleman said. “Among riders less than 16 years of age, they account to nearly 30% of those injuries and 15% of those deaths.”

Sometimes those not old enough to drive aren’t just riders, they’re the ones behind the wheel.

It’s especially common with golf carts, which Wichita falls will soon see more of after City Councilors passed an ordinance.

“A lot of times these golf carts are also operated by children or younger adults, and they certainly have a higher disposition of being involved in an accident just from a pure judgement and experience standpoint, but also just not being appropriately trained to use them,” Coleman said.

Despite not having licenses, many people allow their children to drive these vehicles.

“You could get a citation for it, you could receive a citation,” Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “In fact, the person that allows the unlicensed person to drive can receive a citation for that. What could be even worse is something that, god forbid, someone gets hurt, especially that one person who is driving if it’s a child.”

To avoid someone getting hurt, Coleman says there are four rules to go by: Don’t drive under the influence; Follow local laws, ordinances and safety guidlines; Ride responsibly, controlling your speed and watching the terrain; and Wear safety equipment, like a helmet.

“Wearing a helmet – there are regulations and certain guidelines behind those as well, but wearing a helmet can easily prevent a traumatic brain injury or a significant brain hemmorage, and those are life threatening and long term implications to those injuries,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, they saw more of an increase in motorcycles, bicycles and off-road vehicles on the road during the height of COVID, which made injuries and deaths rise as well.

“The injuries that we commonly see are traumatic brain injuries, spinal chord injuries, fractures or crush injuries to extremities and then injuries to internal structures of the chest or the belly.”

Coleman said one of the most important things, too, is that you have been properly and completely trained on the vehicle you’re about to fire up.

“Just being familiar with the techniques that are involved in dismounting from some of those vehicles – ATVs don’t have seatbelts specifically, and they are designed for that reason because they need for free mobility of the rider to make adjustments for the balance of the vehicle, and so they should be properly trained on how to bail from the vehicle when it’s starting to flip over,” Coleman said.

Off-road vehicles, such as golf carts, motorcycles, bicycles, we’re sharing the road with a lot more now, and it’s crucial both parties are aware of their surroundings.

“Pay attention to those that are in automobiles and other traffic, and then also the drivers in those automobiles, especially in neighborhoods or in more rural settings,” Coleman said. “A lot of the injuries we’re seeing nowadays, especially more recently, are when they’re being used on roads, paved roads specifically, and they weren’t designed for those purposes.”

Because at the end of the day, we’re gonna share the road, and things might as well ride smoothly.