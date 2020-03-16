Live Now:
Steak stealer sentenced

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with more than 30 arrests has been sentenced for child endangerment and three theft charges.

Danica Thrasher, 40, received four, 18-month jail sentences.

Authorities said Thrasher was supposed to be sentenced last November but she failed to show up in court.

The child endangerment sentence was filed when her one-year-old child tested positive for cocaine.

She has numerous theft and shoplifting arrests and convictions since 2010.

In 2012 she was arrested at a Wichita Falls Walmart after police said she rammed an officer with her cart of stolen items and jumped into a waiting car.

She was arrested this past January while out on bond when police said she stole $100 worth of steaks from a United Grocery and one of her sentences was for stealing steaks from the Lawrence Road Walmart in 2016.

