STEM day at SAFB with Thunderbirds as special guests

Those in attendance heard from three current Thunderbirds and one pilot in training.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About 250 high school students from Wichita Falls and surrounding areas visited Sheppard Air Force Base Friday as students were a part of a STEM initiative at the base.

They got to see the inner workings of Sheppard and learn why science, technology, engineering and math courses are important.

First was a question and answer assembly with some of the Air Force Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds.

Those in attendance heard from three current Thunderbirds and one pilot in training.

“I don’t know very many people that’d be able to have the experience, I mean that’s really cool, hearing from people who have worked really hard to be where they’re at now,” Civil Air Patrol member Joseph Mills.

Students were able to ask whatever they wanted, ranging from how the pilots handle emergencies in the air to if they’ve ever hit a bird mid-flight.

The Thunderbirds aren’t just pilots, they represent nearly 30 career fields, so students heard from maintenance, a radio operator and a flight surgeon.