STEM day at SAFB with Thunderbirds as special guests

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Those in attendance heard from three current Thunderbirds and one pilot in training.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About 250 high school students from Wichita Falls and surrounding areas visited Sheppard Air Force Base Friday as students were a part of a STEM initiative at the base.

They got to see the inner workings of Sheppard and learn why science, technology, engineering and math courses are important.

First was a question and answer assembly with some of the Air Force Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds.

Those in attendance heard from three current Thunderbirds and one pilot in training.

“I don’t know very many people that’d be able to have the experience, I mean that’s really cool, hearing from people who have worked really hard to be where they’re at now,” Civil Air Patrol member Joseph Mills.

Students were able to ask whatever they wanted, ranging from how the pilots handle emergencies in the air to if they’ve ever hit a bird mid-flight.

The Thunderbirds aren’t just pilots, they represent nearly 30 career fields, so students heard from maintenance, a radio operator and a flight surgeon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"