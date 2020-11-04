Stephen Santellana re-elected Mayor of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Incumbent Mayor of Wichita Falls Stephen Santellana has

won re-election.

Santellana defeated two opponents, former Big Brother cast member James Huling and local

businessman Kevin Hunter to secure a third term as mayor.

Santellana was first elected to public office as a member of City Council representing District 1

in 2015 before being elected Mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2018.

Santellana graduated from Holliday High School in 1993 and received a Bachelors Degree in

Political Science from Midwestern State University in 1997.

Santellana has been involved in local business and leadership in Wichita Falls for over two

decades, serving on numerous boards and committees while holding leadership positions at

multiple businesses.

His past six years in local political office and his leadership experience are what give him an

edge, according to Santellana.

“When you live and breathe this every day, you’re looking at a budget six months out of the year

for the past five years… you know, it’s kind of a head start,” Santellana said.

