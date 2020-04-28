Stephens Co. adds two new COVID-19 cases, several counties report new recoveries

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, maintaining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 79.

56 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, an increase of one recovery since Monday.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose over the weekend from 3280 on Monday to 3410 on Tuesday, an increase of 130 cases. 207 total fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, one death has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton County and Stephens County have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Only Stephens County reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, adding two cases and bringing the overall number in the county to 22 confirmed cases.

Jackson and Jefferson each reported a new recovered patient, while Stephens reported two new recoveries on Tuesday.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

3 Recoveries

2 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries (1 New)

22 Confirmed Cases (2 New)

1 Death

18 Recoveries (2 New)

15 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

9 Recoveries (1 New)

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

1 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

