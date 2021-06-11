Stephens Co. Health Department expanding COVID-19 vaccine access

STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Stephens County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine access by now accepting walk-ins.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available. Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up and a parent or guardian must consent for anyone under 18. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for those 18 and older.

Appointments are still available for those who like to reserve a specific time.

Call the 211 hotline to schedule by phone or to book online click here.

