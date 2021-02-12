Stephens County Humane Society needs emergency hay, straw for 150 dogs

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— The Stephens County Humane Society needs emergency help from the public to provide 50 bales of hay and straw for 150 dogs that are without shelter.

According to their Facebook page, the stores in the area are closed and they are in need of these items tonight. The hay and straw are needed across from Graf’s Veterinary on 81.

You can also deliver the hay and straw to the Stephens County Humane Society located at 714 M L King Jr Ave. in Duncan.

If you’re able to help these furry friends get shelter tonight, call Kelly at (580) 606-3361.