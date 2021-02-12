Stephens County Humane Society needs emergency hay, straw for 150 dogs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— The Stephens County Humane Society needs emergency help from the public to provide 50 bales of hay and straw for 150 dogs that are without shelter.

According to their Facebook page, the stores in the area are closed and they are in need of these items tonight. The hay and straw are needed across from Graf’s Veterinary on 81. 

You can also deliver the hay and straw to the Stephens County Humane Society located at 714 M L King Jr Ave. in Duncan.

If you’re able to help these furry friends get shelter tonight, call Kelly at (580) 606-3361.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News