Stephens Co. man arrested for alleged kidnapping

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Stephens County Sherrif’s office on May 12, around 10:30 morning, a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that her boyfriend, Terry Robertson, 42, kidnapped her at gunpoint forcing her to go with him.

Authorities said she advised deputies that he had become very angry and violent when he learned investigators from the sheriff’s office were looking for him in connection with a series of burglaries in the county.

The victim stated to investigators that Robertson made her drive him to an isolated area around Lake Fuqua. Once he fell asleep, she was able to escape and notify the sheriff’s office.

The morning of May 14, deputies and investigators, utilizing analytic data along with other investigative tools, tracked Robertson to an area in northwest Oklahoma City.

Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oklahoma City Police K9, helicopter, and officers located him after approximately an hour-long manhunt and took him into custody without further incident.

According to authorities Robertson was transported back to the Stephens County Jail and charged with kidnapping and felonious pointing a firearm.

The burglary investigation is continuing at this time.