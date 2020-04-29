Stephens Co. man jailed on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting woman holding baby

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Stephens County man faces four charges after Sheriff’s Deputies said two guns were found in his vacant truck, which he evacuated during a chase just hours after he assaulted a woman while she held a 4-month-old baby

Danny Ray Lynn, 43, was booked into Stephens County Jail Tuesday morning on the following charges: Domestic assault & battery in the presence of a minor

Felony eluding of a police officer

Possession of a loaded firearm in the commission of felony

Threatening acts of violence Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call in the southeastern portion of Stephens County at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Wayne McKinney, the caller advised that a woman had been physically assaulted by a male individual while she was holding her 4 month old daughter.

Officials said the suspect then fled in a maroon Dodge pickup when another party in the house called the Sheriff’s Office. As the suspect was leaving the area, the caller stated that the suspect said he was going to come back and kill them.

On arrival of deputies, they said they found a 32-year-old female with injuries about her facial area.



Authorities said a description was broadcast by Stephens County Dispatch to area law enforcement of both the male and the Dodge, to include additional information obtained by deputies at the scene that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun and rifle.



At approximately 6:50 a.m. that morning, a deputy with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said they observed a maroon Dodge pickup driven by a white male fitting the description on County Road 2960 and Terry Road, and attempted to make a stop.

The vehicle refused to stop, speeding away in an attempt to elude the deputy. The suspect turned down several lease roads in an attempt to get away, trying to utilize a heavy dust trail to lose the pursuing deputy.

At that time, the deputy said he let the dust settle and proceeded onto the gravel road where he located the maroon dodge pick-up stopped, with the driver’s side door open.

After a quick search of the area, the suspect was found hiding in a heavily brushed area.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies said a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and a .308 Winchester Rifle were recovered from the driver’s area of the pick-up.