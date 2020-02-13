1  of  3
Stephens Co. looks to become Second Amendment sanctuary county

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Stephens County may soon join the list of Second Amendment sanctuary counties in Texoma.

Thursday Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney issued a declaration that his office will oppose any infringements of the Second Amendment.

In the declaration, he requested support from the county’s board of commissioners, however, it is not known if they will discuss this at their meeting on Tuesday.

In January, Clay County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Sheriff Kenny Lemons’ declaration making the county a second amendment sanctuary.

Officials said more than anything, this is a symbolic gesture they hope sends a clear message to the federal government they are not in favor of taking weapons away from law-abiding citizens.

Young and Throckmorton counties are also Second Amendment sanctuaries.

