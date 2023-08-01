Jimmy and Latisha Miller are the first recipients of the incentive.

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two teachers from Oklahoma have become the first recipients of a relocation incentive offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF).

Jimmy and Latisha Miller will be going to work for Duncan Public Schools (DPS). as part of the “Move Duncan” initiative.

“Move Duncan” was rolled out at the beginning of 2023 in partnership with the local business community to attract remote workers and qualified candidates to meet Stephens County workforce needs.

Moving to Duncan from Kingston, Oklahoma, both will go to work for Duncan Public Schools; Jimmy Miller as a teacher and coach, and Latisha Miller has been hired to manage the activities funds. The Millers also have two sons.

“The relocation incentive has been a terrific recruiting strategy for some of our new teachers,” said Dr. Channa Byerly, Superintendent of Duncan Public Schools. “The incentive demonstrates how fantastic our community is at providing opportunities to offset some of the higher costs associated with moving and staying here.”

“Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000 when they choose to move to Stephens County. The incentive is paid over a 3-year period, with $2,000 provided as home closing assistance, then $1,000 per year for 2 years after, as long as they continue to live and work in Stephens County.

Other Eligibility and program details:

Job must pay a minimum of $50k/year with full benefits, exceptions exist for certain industries of high need.

Qualifying home must be purchased within Stephens County.

Candidate cannot currently live or work in Stephens County.

Candidate must work remotely or in identified industries.

Candidate must sign letter of intent to live in Stephens County for at least four years.

Accepted candidate must move to Stephens County within six months of being accepted or reapply for consideration.

As candidates apply, they will be reviewed and considered. Incomes above county average, industries of need, and family size will all be taken into consideration.

“Workforce is a challenge across the country. “Move Duncan” is the newest program in a series of efforts by Duncan to recruit and retain talent in Stephens County,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “DAEDF is partnering with the business community to offer this new relocation incentive.”

For more information about “Move Duncan”, contact DAEDF at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com and visit www.ok-duncan.com.