Stephens County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body discovered in Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An unidentified body was reportedly found by utility workers in Marlow, Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, according to The Duncan Banner.

The Banner reported that a utility crew entering a lease road of Memorial Drive spotted a body on the side of the road and called the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney is quoted saying, “Right now, it is under investigation, and the Medical Examiner has moved the body to Oklahoma City, and until then, we can’t comment anymore. It is being handled as an undetermined death at the moment.”

The body has allegedly been identified as male by McKinney.

The investigation is ongoing.