Steps to watch Super Bowl LIV despite Dish frustrations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many Texomans have discovered, Dish has removed our sister station Texoma’s Fox from their programming and that has many pulling their hair out with such a big game coming up.

Dish Network customers have probably caught themselves frustrated when switching to Fox and see a message, especially if they don’t have internet.

With Super Bowl LIV right around the corner, people are probably freaking out thinking about how they’re going to watch it.

Before folks throw your TV off a cliff, we are going to show you how you can watch the Super Bowl in the comfort of your own home in just a few easy steps.

The first thing you want to do is go out and buy a TV antenna which you can basically buy anywhere nowadays, and at a reasonable price, so what you want to do is go to the back of your TV and find the antenna cable port and go ahead and screw that in.

Next, you’re going to go to your tv settings and find your broadcasting setup, after that click channel setup, and make sure you’re on “air” and the next step is pretty easy.

Go to channel search or it may say auto program, click that and get it started.

Now it’s going to take a few minutes to scan and find the available channels for you, and after that, you should pick up Fox,. It’s just that easy.

Now, if you experience any problems or have any questions, you can always contact your tv’s customer support line and they would be happy to walk you through it and remember if you want Fox back on dish. Click the alert banner at the top of your screen and tell them you want Fox back.

If you do have internet. Fox is airing on several streaming sites like Hulu Live, Youtube TV, Playstation Vue, Pluto and FuBo TV.