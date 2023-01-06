WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a lengthy arrest history is being held without bond after a short chase followed by a two-and-a-half-hour search.

James Daniel Harris, 48, of Wichita Falls, is charged with evading arrest or detention following the pursuit and search. He was also arrested on an outstanding Wichita County warrant from 2021 for theft as well as a warrant for a parole violation.

The bonds on Harris for evading and theft total $15,000, however, he will be held in the Wichita County Jail without bond for the parole violation.

According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office recognized Harris when he saw him driving a black 2005 Dodge pickup in the 500 block of Stesco Avenue at around 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The deputy said he knew Harris had an outstanding blue warrant and attempted to catch up to him, but lost sight of the pickup. Eventually, he saw the pickup parked in the driveway of a residence on Star Avenue.

Authorities said when the deputy got close to the pickup, the driver backed out and left the driveway. Dispatch checked the truck’s registration and found it was expired. The deputy then turned his lights on, but the driver accelerated away from the deputy.

Deputies said the driver eventually turned into a parking lot in the 300 block of Stesco Avenue and began doing donuts, kicking dirt and debris into the air and causing the truck to become non-visible.

According to the affidavit, when the dust cleared, Harris was no longer in the truck. More deputies then arrived on the scene. After securing a perimeter, they began a search for Harris that lasted about two and a half hours.

Deputies said they found Harris hiding under a trailer. He had an active parole violation warrant as well as a warrant for theft in 2021.

According to that affidavit, Harris is accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of copper tubing from his job at Eagle Railcar. When police questioned him, Harris told them he did it because he was mad for not getting a raise.

Including Thursday’s arrest, Harris now has 61 total arrests on record since 1993, including 17 theft or fraud charges, 14 drug charges, 11 evading or fugitive from justice charges, 8 counts of violating parole or probation, and 15 bench warrants or detainers.

Harris also has two charges of engaging in organized crime from 2009 and an aggravated assault charge from 1994.