Steve Jackson re-elected as District 5 City Councilor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Steve Jackson has won re-election as District 5’s City

Councilor.

Jackson was opposed by Tom Taylor, a U.S. Air Force retiree and newcomer to local politics.

Before being elected to his first term as District 5 City Councilor, Jackson spent 30 years as an

aircraft mechanic at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Jackson’s desire is to see his district grow and to be a proactive part of making that happen.

Jackson hopes to bring new businesses to Wichita Falls, lead the charge to improve

infrastructure and work to keep property taxes low.

