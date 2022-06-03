WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A world-renowned and widely beloved stuntman, stand-up comedian and New York Time’s bestselling author is bringing The Bucket List tour to Wichita Falls.

Stephen Glover, known to millions by his stage name, Steve-O, will perform at Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls on Friday, August 5, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m.

Steve-O rose to fame as a member of the cast of MTV’s early 2000’s reality stunt show Jackass, which featured the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera and others performing dangerous stunts and pranks with often hilarious results.

Steve-O was particularly known for taking on the most dangerous and most ridiculous stunts pitched by the group.

The franchise lasted only 3 seasons, ending in 2002 on MTV, but has spawned several spin-off shows and a series of films that have found wide success.

Most recently, the team reassembled after a 12-year hiatus to perform more pranks and stunts in 2022’s Jackass Forever, despite many of the cast members being well into their 40’s.

The Bucket List Tour features Steve-O performing a stand-up comedy set with footage of 10 of the “craziest stunts” he’s ever performed interwoven throughout the set.

More information can be found on the Memorial Auditorium website.

The performance is not intended for younger audiences, and has been labelled “Adults Only”.

Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office or online thru Ticketmaster.