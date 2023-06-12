Steven Douglas sentenced after pleading guilty to Accident Involving Death for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2018 (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The punishment trial for a man who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2018 continued on Monday, June 12, 2023, and concluded just after 2:45 p.m., when he was read his sentence.

Steven Ray Douglas, 61, of Burkburnett, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony offense of accident involving death on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in the 89th District Courtroom, for the fatal hit-and-run accident on I-44 that claimed the life of Lorri Garst in 2018.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Douglas to the maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution.

The punishment trial for Douglas began at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, and continued until around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the prosecution, led by Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton, rested their case following the testimony of witnesses and law enforcement officials.

Prosecution calls daughter of deceased

The trial, which has been in recess since Tuesday, June 6, 2023, continued on Monday afternoon with the State reopening their case for one witness, then the defense counsel for Douglas, led by attorney Dustin Nimz, presenting the defense’s case in chief starting at 1 p.m. in the 89th District Courtroom.

Shelton reopened the prosecution’s case and called Cristal Buckner, the daughter of Lorri Garst, who died following the 2018 crash involving Douglas, who gave an emotional account of how the loss of Garst has affected her family.

“I miss having my best friend,” Buckner testified. “I miss seeing her with the grandkids. I just miss her being around and being there with all of us.”

Buckner testified that her children, Garst’s grandchildren, miss her terribly since her passing in 2018.

Garst’s daughter testified that the crime has impacted her family greatly. She testified that she now won’t let her children, ages 16 and 18, get driver’s licenses, that she still gets anxious when she gets in a car, and that she and her eldest children are still going to counseling to cope with the loss of Garst.

Buckner then tearfully read a letter to the court that was written by her 16-year-old daughter, one of Garst’s grandchildren.

“All I ever want to do is text and call her but I can’t,” Buckner read from her daughter’s letter. “All I can think about is how she was taken and how she didn’t deserve what happened to her… I will never forgive Mr. Douglas for what happened.”

During Buckner’s testimony, Douglas was observed with his head sunk into his hands and shaking his head. His defense attorney, Dustin Nimz, placed his hand upon Douglas’ back in support and comfort.

Defense calls ER doctor who medically cleared Douglas

After the prosecution rested its case, the defense team for Douglas called Dr. Joshua Caballero to the stand. Caballero testified that he was in the emergency room at United Regional the night of the fatal crash, and attended to Douglas, who was admitted and then released prior to being jailed.

Caballero testified to the many medical ailments Douglas currently experiences, including a previous bladder cancer diagnosis, multiple chronic ailments, and heart defects, among other medical issues.

During cross-examination, Caballero was questioned by the prosecution regarding whether certain medications Douglas was taking, like diazepam and Benadryl, should be taken while operating a vehicle, to which Caballero said that the warning label on the prescription drug states one should not operate a vehicle while on diazepam.

Following the brief testimony from Caballero, the defense rested their case, then counsel for both the state and the defense closed the case.

After closing arguments from both sides, Judge Barnard read the sentence of 20 years behind bars. After the sentence was read, Douglas could be observed with his head down on the table, and audible sniffles could be heard as family members inside of the courtroom began to cry.

BACKGROUND: Fatal 2018 crash claims life of Lorri Garst

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

The accident from which the charge against Douglas stems occurred in November 2018, when officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Garst was ejected from her vehicle after colliding with another vehicle on I-44 near Bacon Switch Road.

According to the autopsy report from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas, Garst was pronounced dead on November 15, 2018, at around 6:45 p.m. Medical examiners said Garst died after suffering multiple blunt force injuries caused after she was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently run over by other vehicles.

According to previous reports, a nurse with the Clinics of North Texas said when she arrived on the scene before rescuers arrived, two women were trying to pull the victim from the southbound lanes and out of traffic. She said the other car involved in the crash drove across the median and then sped away.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

According to the affidavit, Douglas kept going north after the collision, took the East Road exit, pulled onto the shoulder, then stopped. A witness to the crash stopped there and told Douglas he had seen the accident.

Authorities said Douglas then got back in his vehicle and drove back by the accident but did not stop. Instead, Douglas drove to his home in Burkburnett, parked, covered the damage to the vehicle with a piece of carpet, and went inside.

A DPS trooper said he located the vehicle matching the description of witnesses at about 9:15 p.m. on November 15, and while he was looking at the vehicle, Douglas came out. The trooper said Douglas admitted he had been in the accident and did not stop to check on the victim.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.