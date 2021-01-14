Stick’s Place Open Jam event aims to unite community through the arts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s no doubt that these are chaotic times not only for our nation but for our planet as well.

This is why one Wichita Falls musician is using her birthday not to celebrate the day she was born, but to unite the community through music.

This event first started as a way for musician Vanity Washington to celebrate her birthday but she soon realized she had the community’s support to do something much larger.

Some have said music is a gateway into the soul, something Washington said she knows all too well.

“It hits the infinite parts of us. So music, it unifies, because it speaks things that words can’t do,” Washington said.

Washington said she remembers when she used to have open jam sessions at the old Stick’s Place years ago and said she wouldn’t be where she is now with her passion without events like open jams because of the opportunity they present, something that bartender Tim Maloney agreed with.

“I’ve seen a lot of friendships and a lot of bands come together because of these open jams and I don’t think there’s one bad thing that comes out of an open jam,” Maloney said.

Which is why Washington decided to hold a unity open jam at Stick’s Place and not only is it going to benefit new and existing musicians in the area, its also going to help an organization that has been vital for the growth of younger generations in the Eastside, the Youth Opportunities Center.

A place Washington said is crucial for kiddos in the area.

“It has a great concept of gearing our youth to our future, basically, and of course with us needing each other, we need our youth to start understanding the importance of unifying not with just yourself but also with people who are different than you,” Washington said.

Although this event will serve as a way to unite with one another, it can also serve as a reminder of where our world is now and where it could be in the future if we all could just get along.

“The world is in chaos right now and it doesn’t have to be in our little community, I mean we can agree to disagree on things but we’re all Americans and let’s start acting like it and be nice to each other,” Maloney said.

“We have to stop talking about it and be about it,” Washington said.

The Unity Open Jam event will be kicking off on January 24th, doors open at 6 pm. All musicians, artists, and business owners are welcome.

The event is free to the public but donations are welcomed and desperately needed and remember proceeds from this event are going towards the growth and revitalization of the Youth Opportunities Center.

If you would like to participate in the open jam, or if you are a vendor and would like to set up a booth for the event, you can message Stick’s Place via Facebook by clicking here.