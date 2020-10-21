Still haven’t received your mail-in ballot from Wichita County? Here is why

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Clerk’s Office is still working to send out mail-in ballots.

County Clerk Lori Bohannon said the special election for Senate District 30 on September 29 caused the office to be a month behind in sending out ballots. Bohannon asks those who haven’t gotten their ballot to please be patient.

“We’re hoping to have everything we have in the office out. I really can’t give a timeline because it is a process,” Bohannon said.

Voters have until Friday to request your mail-in ballot.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must be 65 years or older; be sick or disabled; be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

The ballots must also be postmarked by November 3 to be counted. If you would rather hand-carry your ballot instead of putting it in the mail, you may take it to the county clerk’s office at the Wichita County Courthouse. You will need to show ID when dropping it off.

According to the Texas Democratic Party, beginning this Saturday, any person who is hospitalized or becomes disabled may have another person go to the early voting clerk and pick up a ballot, take it to the voter, and then return it to the clerk.