WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Still looking for something special to give that special someone on Valentine’s Day?

The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has made it possible for you to get a sweetheart for your sweetheart, or even find one for yourself, at an im-paw-sibly low price.

Until February 16, 2022, adoption fees for a cat or kitten, or a dog or puppy have been reduced to just $14 each. The fee also covers vaccinations, worming, feline Leukemia testing for cats, heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older, flea and tick preventative and microchipping for each animal adopted.

In addition to the fee, adopters must pre-pay for the animal to be spayed and neutered at their

veterinarian of choice.

Adopted adult animals will be taken to the chosen veterinarian’s office by Animal Services staff. Puppies and kittens will be given a date that the procedure must be completed by.

Adoptable animals can be seen at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

The Animal Services Center’s business hours are, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors are required to call beforehand and set up an appointment to meet the animals. To set up an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.