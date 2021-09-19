Stolen check owner thankful suspect arrested in connection to forgery at Double D Liquor

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A few days after Wichita Falls Police arrested Jeramie Hockett, who they say attempted to cash a forged stolen check at the Double D Liquor store, the owner of that check says he chose the wrong place to cash it.

Earnest Johnson, the owner of the check, says throughout all of this he’s thankful that the owners of the liquor store and law enforcement worked so hard to catch the suspect and give him some relief.

“I’ve cashed many checks out there, this guy took the check to the wrong place,” Johnson said.

That’s what Johnson says his reaction was when the owners of Double D Liquor, whom he knows well, called him Thursday to tell him someone was trying to cash his check.

Johnson who was out of town when Jeramie Hockett allegedly burglarized his home says hearing that was tough.

“I was devastated and I had to make a delivery to Sherman, Texas early in the morning. So the only relief I could get was to pray that this guy got caught,” Johnson said.

Owner of the Double D Liquor store Cody Morgan says he instantly knew the check was stolen and that’s when he alerted authorities.

“It’s the game we play out here. Unfortunately, it’s going to happen here and there we just hope that we can get them caught,” Morgan said.

And in this case, the person did get caught after fleeing from Wichita County Sheriff Deputies when they tried to make an arrest at the store. Hockett was found in a drainage ditch behind Taco Bell on Fairway and brought into custody the following morning.

“It was just a matter of time of locating the guy and then I had to go to Lubbock the next day and on the way back my daughter calls me from North Carolina and says they caught the guy and it was quite the relief,” Johnson said.

Johnson praises law enforcement for their swift actions.

“But I did get to see the sheriff departments work and it was hot out there and these guys were working hard and the game wardens and I was really impressed and then come to find out the Wichita Falls PD is the one that caught him,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says he’s thankful for the owners at Double D Liquor for acting quickly.

“Our customers that come in the store, they keep us open. It feels really good that I could help a customer out that had their house broken into and all their stuff stolen,” Morgan.

“What I lost was worth getting this guy off the street,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he hopes no one else will have to go through something like this and hopes Hockett turns his life around. He also shared with me that besides the checks some household items and sentimental family photos were stolen in the burglary as well.