A backhoe, one of several pieces of equipment stolen from Clay County (Photo courtesy Clay County Judge Mike Campbell)

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County officials are working with surrounding agencies and seeking more information after tools and equipment were recently stolen from precincts in both Clay and Wichita Counties.

According to a Facebook post from Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, thieves broke into two Clay County precinct barns and stole tools and equipment during the week of May 29, 2023.

Judge Campbell said hand tools, a compressor, a generator, and fuel were stolen from the Precinct 2 barn in Clay County. He also said a dump truck, trailer, backhoe, tools, oil, def, and other equipment were stolen from Precinct 3.

According to Judge Campbell, county officials believe the same thieves are responsible for both incidents.

Judge Campbell said after checking with officials from other surrounding cities and counties, they discovered that Precinct 4 in Wichita County recently lost similar items and that an attempt was made in the City of Petrolia as well.

“Unfortunately, we have to take extra precautions to keep our equipment and inventory safe, but that is the world we live in today,” Judge Campbell said in the Facebook post. “We now have video surveillance equipment in place as well as other measures to secure our equipment.”

According to Judge Campbell, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with surrounding agencies to solve the crime.

Judge Campbell said anyone who may have information concerning this crime is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at (940) 538-5611.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.