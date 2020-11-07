Stolen ‘Forever’ Lauren Landavazo, Makayla Smith horse statue found

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The “Forever” horse statue built to honor the deaths of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith has been recovered.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD received a Crime Stoppers tip the morning of Nov. 6 in reference to the stolen Lauren Landavazo Memorial Horse statue.

The memorial was stolen from the property of McNiel Jr. High School on the morning of Oct. 1, 2020.

The WFPD investigating detectives responded to the tip and recovered the statue later in the day from a barn located on FM 2393 in Clay County.

There are five suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.