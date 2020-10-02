Stone Oven Pizza downtown location now open for dine-in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Another downtown business is hitting the road to recovery after a decline in sales due to the pandemic.

When Stone Oven Pizza closed its doors for dine-in at the Century Plaza location about four months ago, the owner Dane Rodriguez decided to use that time wisely.

“COVID has been so tough on the entire community, being such an advocate for downtown, it was really heartbreaking to see the momentum we had and COVID bring it to a 100 percent stop,” Rodriguez said.

Which is why Rodriguez said he and his team have been hard at work getting the wheels moving again.

“We’re starting to see more traction downtown. People are getting back to a sense of normalcy, and last night was our first night of dine-in, and it was great. All the hard work paid off, all the sweat, all the tears,” Rodriguez said.

Before the pandemic, Stone Oven’s downtown location was carry out only. But recently the Stone Oven crew created an entire dine-in section. They also put in interactive tables for children to enjoy. Crews even went as far as creating an outdoor feel to part of the restaurant.

“I basically hole in one it every time, see how close that was?,” Rodriguez said, while golfing.

Rodriguez may have a tremendous passion for pizza, but his passion for the local art scene is stronger.

“That term starving artists, that was coined for a reason. We have so many great talents downtown so we really encourage y’all: if you’re stopping by Stone Oven uptown or downtown, look at this art, buy this art and support these artists,” Rodriguez said.

Both Stone Oven locations are now open for dine-in and carry out, and have a delivery option for customers who want to enjoy a slice while staying in.

Hours of operations are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. then will reopen from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.