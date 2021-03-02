Stone Oven Pizza installs new Ninja Turtles mural in hopes to spark joy for public

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo. No, we’re not talking about the famous painters, we’re talking about the Ninja Turtles!

You may see some familiar faces as you drive by Stone Oven Downtown. Four large murals were installed over the weekend. Selena Mize was the artist of choice for the murals.

Mize is known for several large murals throughout the city and even one in Vernon. Stone Oven Co-owner Tanner Lucking said he hopes the murals spark a little joy for those visiting downtown.

“We can provide an atmosphere that’s enjoyable to walk around and sightsee and explore and check out other local restaurants and businesses I think it could really help grow the community,” Lucking said.

You can check out the murals during this year’s first After-hours Artwalk this Thursday evening.

Stone Oven will have live performances along with some great food so make sure to get out and enjoy all that’s going to be happening downtown.