Stone Oven Pizza offers relaxing atmosphere for families on Thanksgiving Eve

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Thanksgiving just one day away, many families have been working around the clock to make sure they have everything prepared for tomorrow’s feast.

That’s why the folks over at Stone Oven will be open late tonight giving those families a chance to get out of the kitchen and away from cooking for one night, all in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“So far the morning has been pretty steady, I would say as far our mornings go on a Wednesday, it definitely exceeds right now,” Stone Oven Co-owner Tanner Lucking said.

While Stone Oven will be dishing out the traditional pies, Lucking has a pizza with a big Thanksgiving twist.

“If you’re being lazy, if you don’t know how to cook, or you only got yourself and some friends, get that pie,” Lucking said. “That way you can kind of have a Thanksgiving feeling before Thanksgiving or after or during.”

Lucking said he expects there to be a pretty steady crowd throughout the day as he offers an escape from the kitchen, so to speak.

But the night before Thanksgiving is when he really expects the crowds to ramp up, and that’s where Singer/Songwriter Anthony Castillo comes in.

“Tonight we’ve got an open mic running from 7 to 9, and then from 9 to 10 I usually open up the floor for a full open jam for anybody that actually shows up,” Castillo said.

Castillo said this event is a great way to bond with your relatives who may be in town for the holidays.

“This is the perfect opportunity for somebody to come out and see live music and be a part of an environment that is local, that if you are from here and coming back into town, you’ll run into people you know,” Castillo said.

So if you’re looking to escape from the stress of holiday preps, Stone Oven’s doors will be open and ready to invite you in to kick back and relax before Thanksgiving.

Things will be kicking off at 7 p.m. and will be wrapping up around 10 this evening.

Castillo said he provides a bass, electric and acoustic guitars, as well as a full drum set and said everyone and anyone is invited to come out, family and all.